Arctangent 2025 announces headliners Wardruna and Tesseract, adds over 50 bands to the lineup

Arctangent Festival has revealed a new set of headliners and have added over 50 bands to the 2025 bill.

Norwegian metal legends Wardruna are set to headline the Wednesday night and prog metal juggernauts Tesseract will top the Saturday.

Also added to the lineup is grindcore duo Clown Core, Norwegian proggers Leprous, and French heavy psych-riffers Slift, as well as Arab Strap, Emma Ruth Rundle, Kalandra, Mew and Green Lung, the latter two bands marked as UK festival exclusives.

The newly announced bands will be joining Karnivool as Friday night headliner, alongside Melvins, Rolo Tomassi, Kylesa, Dvne, Adebisi Shank, Alpha Male Tea Party, Gost and Sugar Horse.

Also on the bill is Fall Of Troy, who will be performing their album Doppelganger in full, as well as Between The Buried And Me and We Lost The Sea, who will both be playing two sets.

Arctangent will take place from August 13 until August 16 in Bristol, with tickets on sale now.

Festival organiser and booker James Scarlett says of the annoucement: "To have Wardruna, a Main Stage headliner, closing off the Wednesday night of ArcTanGent 2025 truly cements this as our biggest year yet.

"If you can make it to ATG a day early, a 4-Day ticket is now a no brainer. Not to mention TesseracT headlining Saturday night alongside the new additions of Clown Core, Mew, Arab Strap, Envy, Green Lung and tonnes more across the whole weekend. You’re not going to want to miss a second of this weekend - FOMO is an understatement."

While James Monteith of headliner Tesseract comments: "We’re beyond excited to headline the Saturday at Arctangent 2025! The lineup once again boasts some of the most innovative and forward-thinking alternative bands around, and we’re truly honoured to close out the festival. This show will also mark the conclusion of our two-year tour in support of War of Being, so we’re planning a very special performance to celebrate this milestone."

Leprous vocalist and keyboardist, Einar Solberg declares: “Always such a pleasure playing at Arctangent! Definitely one of the coolest festivals in the UK. Can’t wait to be back, and see you all there later this year!”

And Green Lung frontman Tom Templar adds: "We can't wait to grace the hallowed ground of Fernhill Farm for the first time - ArcTanGent is without doubt one of the most forward-thinking and diverse heavy festivals going, and we're excited to bring some old school British heavy metal thunder to what is already a stellar lineup. If the scheduling team are reading this, please don't let us clash with Melvins."

View the line-up and day splits below:

(Image credit: Arctangent)

