ArcTanGent artists will be up early for festival Breakfast Sessions

Organisers of the ArcTanGent festival have announced a series of Breakfast Sessions which will take place over the weekend.

The festival will be on at Fernhill Farm, close to Bristol, on August 15, 16 and 17, with artists including Coheed And Cambria, Meshuggah, Battles, Cult Of Luna, 65daysofstatic, Employed To Serve, Nordic Giants and Conjurer all set to appear.

And fans getting up early on the Friday and Saturday will have the chance to see Toska, CLT DRP, a-tota-so, Aiming For Enrike, Midas Fall and Wild Cat Strike demo BOSS pedals and Roland equipment in a specially designed area featuring a 20ft shipping container, complete with viewing platform roof and stretch tent.

The artists will appear between 9am and 11am on both mornings and along with the demo sessions, the bands will explain their set-ups to the audience and how they achieve their sounds.

ArcTanGent director Goc O’Callaghan says: “It’s great to be working with BOSS again this year. ArcTanGent and BOSS are a perfect partnership. The demographic of festival goers who attend ArcTanGent are very into their music, they know so much about it, including the more technical side of the equipment so having bands demonstrate how they use their BOSS pedals to our audience will definitely appeal to the ‘geeky’ side of many.

“It’s not uncommon to see our festival goers taking photos of pedal boards rather than the musicians.”

O’Callaghan adds: “It’s been a long process to get the shipping container in place but worth the efforts. Announcing the BOSS shipping container demo studio, a couple of days after our exclusive show at Metropolis Studios shows the level of commitment both the festival and BOSS have to providing great experiences for their customers.”

Tickets for ArcTanGent are currently on sale from the festival's website.

Friday

09:00 - 09:20 CLT DRP

09:40 - 10:00 a-tota-so

10:20 - 10:40 Toska

11:00 Shipping container opens to the public

Saturday

09:00 - 09:20 Midas Fall

09:40 - 10:00 Wild Cat Strike

10:20 - 10:40 Aiming For Enrike

11:00 Shipping container opens to the public