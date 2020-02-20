Archers Of Loaf release first new music in 22 years

Archers Of Loaf have released a new single titled Raleigh Days.

It's the first new music the band have unleashed since fourth album White Trash Heroes was released in 1998.

Singer and guitarist Eric Bachmann says of the track: "I built a birdhouse on the back of my van. The seeds of Raleigh Days were spit out of the circular opening on the front of this birdhouse by an angry cardinal.

"One day last summer, as we were barreling down the highway hell-bent for leather, this antagonistic little redbird stuck her head in through the back window and exclaimed, 'Great songs often come out so easily that they practically write themselves. I tried to help you, but you idiots ruined it; and now you’re going to have to finish it all by yourselves!'"

"Then, in a white-hot flash, we smashed head-on at 130 mph into an 18-wheeler carrying a herd of giant elk. It was all blood, fire, fur, and feathers snowing down through that old familiar smell of boiling oil and scorched earth. Fortunately – after I regained consciousness – I was able to make guitar picks from some shards of elk antler I found scattered around the accident site.

"It wasn’t planned per se, but it just kind of worked out that I used one of these picks to track my guitar part on Raleigh Days, and I think it sounds pretty good."

Archers Of Loaf also announced a string of additional dates to their 2020 tour. They'll be kicking off in Carrboro, North Carolina later this month and wrapping up in Chicago on July 25. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Feb 21: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Feb 22: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Mar 07: Nashville Basement East, TN

Mar 13: Woodstock The Colony, NY

Mar 14: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 10: Asheville The Grey Eagle, NC

Apr 11: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Apr 17: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Apr 18: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Apr 30: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

May 01: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS

Mar 02: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

May 03: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

May 15: Dallas Deep Ellum Art Co., TX

May 16: Austin The Mohawk, TX

May 17: Houston White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, TX

Jun 04: Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, NY

Jun 06: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Jun 19: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Jun 20: Washington Black Cat, DC

Jul 09: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Jul 10: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Jul 11: Seattle Showbox, WA

Jul 12: Vancouver Imperial, BC

Jul 24: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Jul 25: Chicago Subterranean, IL