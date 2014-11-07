Arch Enemy’s Alissa inspired by former vocalist

Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz says she put herself in the shoes of former vocalist Angela Gossow when writing material for War Eternal.

Her first album with the band launched earlier this year via Century Media and the singer reveals she also brought a new balance to the group’s ninth studio album.

She tells SkullsNBones: “I made a conscious effort to write a little bit like Angela – but guitarist Michael Amott also wrote some of the lyrics so those are automatically Arch Enemy.

“The end result was a good balance – opening new doors to more experimental, progressive zones while keeping that traditional Arch Enemy sound. We have the extremes of softness and heaviness on the album.”

She’s also full of praise for the band’s fans for accepting her after taking over vocal duties from Gossow, who is now Arch Enemy’s business manager. She stepped back from recording and touring duties earlier this year after 13 years and six albums with the group.

She continues: “I think it’s amazing that the fans have been supportive. I’m really glad they’ve taken the time to give our music the listen it deserves and judge us based on that.”

Meanwhile, Arch Enemy have launched a live video for the track As The Pages Burn which was recorded at this year’s Masters Of Rock festival. View it below.

They’ve also lined up a seven-date UK and Ireland tour with Kreator, Shining and Marty Friedman which kicks off in December.

Dec 16: Birmingham The Institute

Dec 17: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 18: London The Forum

Dec 19: Manchester Academy

Dec 20: Dublin Academy

Dec 21: Glasgow QMU

Dec 22: Newcastle O2 Academy