Arch Enemy New Album News

Arch Enemy have begun work on the follow-up to 2011′s Khaos Legions, and Michael Amott reckons it’s shaping up as a very different beast indeed.

It’s been three years since that last Arch Enemy album graced our ears, so it’s starting to feel like some more of that sweet, Swedish melodeath is long overdue.

“We tracked drums at Fascination Street Studio, and we’ve been recording guitars and bass in another room,” Michael Amott tells Decibel. “We’ll do the vocals in a third studio, and the mix and mastering will done by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street. It’s all going according to plan; it’s been running very smoothly. Vocals and [a] few guitar solos left to do, and the mix, of course.

“This album is actually very different from Khaos Legions. All of our albums have had their own vibe, and this one will be its own entity as well. Lyrically, it’s a much more personal record, and musically, I feel the songs have more dynamics and depth than ever before. There’s certainly very heavy and aggressive metal taking place, but there’s also another level of melody that excites me. There’s a wide spectrum of variety in the material; they’re all unique to me and I’m excited about all of them at this point. A couple of the songs feature real strings, and it’ll be interesting how our fans will take to that. I am pretty sure they’ll love it!” Expect that album later this year via Century Media. Arch Enemy play [Alt-Fest]( “Marilyn Manson, The Cult, Fields Of The Nephilim, Arch Enemy, Cradle And More For Crowd-Funded Alt-Fest 2014”) in August.