Arcade Messiah reveal album no.2

By Prog  

KingBathmat mainman John Bassett sets up December release and issues audio teaser

KingBathmat mainman John Bassett will release his second album under the Arcade Messiah banner next month.

The one-man project’s debut launched in November last year via a pay-what-you-want scheme on Bandcamp. And he’s issued a teaser for Arcade Messiah II – hear it below.

Bassett says: “After the surprise success of last year’s original Arcade Messiah album, and after receiving feedback from fans of that album, I decided to make a sequel.

“It’s a continuation of that album, that is hopefully bigger, better, more refined and more dramatic, but which didn’t lose the vibe and atmosphere that was created on the original album.”

A release date and tracklist will be issued in due course.

