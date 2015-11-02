Arcade Messiah reveal album no.2

KingBathmat mainman John Bassett will release his second album under the Arcade Messiah banner next month.

The one-man project’s debut launched in November last year via a pay-what-you-want scheme on Bandcamp. And he’s issued a teaser for Arcade Messiah II – hear it below.

Bassett says: “After the surprise success of last year’s original Arcade Messiah album, and after receiving feedback from fans of that album, I decided to make a sequel.

“It’s a continuation of that album, that is hopefully bigger, better, more refined and more dramatic, but which didn’t lose the vibe and atmosphere that was created on the original album.”

A release date and tracklist will be issued in due course.

Limelight: Arcade Messiah