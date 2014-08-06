Anvil part ways with bassist Sal

Anvil have parted ways with bassist Sal Italiano.

The band have brought in road crew member Chris Robertson as his replacement, prompting frontman Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow to say he is thrilled that the band is 100% Canadian once again.

Lips tells M.E.A.T that being Canadian is “the heart of Anvil.”

Robertson – the fifth person to hold the bass playing role in Anvil – regularly filled in as the band’s rehearsal bassist as well as a member rod the road crew, so the transition has been an easy one, the band say.

Former Iron Maiden tribute band bassist Italiano joined Anvil as a replacement for Glenn Five in 2013.

Anvil’s last album was 2013’s Hope In Hell. There band’s career was rejuvenated by the 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil.