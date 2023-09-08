"F**k you for hurting so many people... f**k you for exploiting the work of the band": Anti-Flag trio issue enraged, emotional statement attacking former frontman Justin Sane

Three ex-members of Anti-Flag have issued a statement strongly condemning their former friend and bandmate Justin Sane (aka Justin Geever) in the light of a dozen women coming forward to accuse the musician of predatory behaviour, sexual assault and statutory rape.

The political punk band broke up in July after Greever was accused of rape by Kristina Sarhadi, a New York-based holistic therapist/health coach. In the wake of this allegation, 12 other women spoke to Rolling Stone about their own interactions with the singer/guitarist, which Rolling Stone published in an article titled The Punk-Rock Predator.

That article has prompted Pat Thetic, Chris Barker (aka Chris 2) and Chris Head to issue a joint statement, calling out Greever for the hurt he is alleged to have caused.

The statement reads:

“In light of the recent article in Rolling Stone magazine, to Kristina, Jenn, Molly, Rebecca, Suzanne, Mat, Susie, Stefanie, Karina, Ella, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Tali, we would like to say thank you for your courage in sharing the pain you have experienced. And, to others who may yet come forward, while you don’t owe anyone your story, please know that you are not alone and that we believe you.



“To Justin, we believe you are very sick and in need of serious professional help. We want to have compassion and have faith in restorative justice, but fuck you for hurting so many people, not just the ones who have bravely come forward, but anyone still carrying their pain internally.

“Fuck you for exploiting the work of the band and the many people associated with it for so long. As many predators do, it appears you used our beliefs as a cover for egregious activities that you clearly knew we would never condone.”



To everyone, we collectively and individually still have far more questions than answers in this moment. We have been learning of and processing all of this information in real-time. We trusted Justin greatly and are now learning that we were deceived, lied to, and kept in the dark for the entirety of our association.

“As more details have been shared since the release of the podcast, we have been waiting for Justin to do the right thing. Given his lack of contrition in any meaningful way, it is very clear that he is absolutely not the person we were led to believe him to be.”

Justin Greever has yet to respond to the allegations, or to the statement made by his former colleagues.