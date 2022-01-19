Anthrax’s Scott Ian jamming classic Sepultura with his 10-year-old son is the most wholesome thing you'll see all week

Back in September 2019, as Foo Fighters closed out the opening night of the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky, Dave Grohl invited Scott Ian and Pearl Aday’s eight-year-old son Revel onstage to play guitar on fan favourite Everlong. Posting footage of his boy’s cameo appearance with his favourite band on Instagram after the show, Anthrax’s guitarist introduced the clip with the words "Proudest dad moment ever?”

It now seems that this was the only the beginning of young Revel’s adventures in music, for yesterday (January 18), his dad posted a new clip on Instagram showing the pair jamming on Sepultura classic Roots Bloody Roots, with Revel, now 10, playing drums, and absolutely nailing Iggor Cavalera’s rhythms.



“ROOTS BLOODY ROOTS!!!” a clearly excited Scott Ian wrote. “Garage jam with my man! Next time I’ll turn the guitar up and yes, it’s a 7-string.”

The duo’s enthusiastic performance received praise from a host of the Anthrax man’s peers.



“That’s fucking awesome!!” declared Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho in the comments section. Misfits’ guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein responded with a “FUCKYESSSS” while System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian weighed in with a slightly more-mannered “Hell yeah!!!!” Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser, who played on the original recording on 1996’s Roots album, also hailed the garage band duo’s take on the song, with a cap-locked “AWESOME” followed by no fewer than five exclamation marks. Praise indeed.

Something tells us we haven’t seen the last of this multi-talented child prodigy.