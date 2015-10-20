Anthrax detail Disease relaunch

Anthrax have revealed details of their Spreading The Disease: 30th Anniversary Remastered Edition.

The two-disc package will be released on November 20 via Universal and features the original 1985 album along with added live tracks and demo recordings.

Drummer Charlie Benante says: “We wanted to do something special for our fans to celebrate the anniversary of Spreading the Disease.

“We took the idea to Universal a couple of years ago and have been very hands-on with them, creating this special, deluxe edition that we think our fans will really like.”

Guitarist Scott Ian recalls of their second album, and the first to feature vocalist Joey Belladonna: “We didn’t know what we were doing – but we totally knew what we were doing. It’s where we were at – a bunch of 21-year-old kids making our major label debut on a shoestring budget, with nothing but a dream and a bunch of songs that we thought killed.”

Anthrax are continuing work on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music and hope to release the record in early 2016. They’ll return to the UK next month with Slayer.

Spreading The Disease 30th Anniversary Edition tracklist

Disc 1

A.I.R. Lone Justice Madhouse S.S.D./Stand Or Fall The Enemy Aftershock Armed And Dangerous Medusa Gung-Ho Medusa (Joey Belladonna demo)

Disc 2