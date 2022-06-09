Anthrax offshoot Living Wreckage launch Endless War video

Anthrax and Shadows Fall offshoot Living Wreckage have released a lyric video for their heavy new track Endless War.

It appears on their self-titled debut album, due on September 23 via M-Theory Audio, which follows a sold-out EP that they only made available at shows and via mail order.

Living Wreckage features guitarist Jon Donais, his Shadows Fall bandmate Matt Bachand, Downpour’s Matt LeBreton, Death Ray Vision’s Jeff Gard and Let Us Prey’s Jon Morency.

“With Endless War, we wanted to do a straight-forward thrasher,” bassist Bachand said. “This song shows the more aggressive side of what we do as opposed to the previous releases of One Foot In The Grave and Breaking Point, which showcase a more melodic side to the band. As our influences are so varied, there is a little something for everyone on the upcoming full-length album.”

Anthrax commence their 40th anniversary tour on July 26 with a run of North American dates before hitting the UK on September 27 followed by European gigs from October 10 to November 5.

Drummer Charlie Benante predicted that each show would be a special event, adding: “We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary – hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! – but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!”