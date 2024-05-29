“This is going to be THE summer!” Anthrax bassist Frank Bello has joined Norwegian black metal band Satyricon

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello will play with Satyricon during their upcoming European tour.

The Norwegian black metal heavyweights are about to play their first tour in five years – starting at Sweden Rock in Sölveborg from June 5 to 8 – and posted a photo to Instagram yesterday (May 28) showing their new live lineup.

Bello is visible second from left, next to band lynchpins Sigurd “Satyr” Wongraven (vocals) and Kjetil-Vidar “Frost” Haraldstad (drums).

The full list of dates this lineup will play together is available below.

Satyricon comment: “There is smoke in the chimney at the Satyricon HQ every day.

“Next week we will fire up the engine again, starting at Sweden Rock and Mystic Festival. From there we go to Hellfest, Tons Of Rock, ARTmania Festival, Grieghallen/Beyond the Gates (two nights in a row), Brutal Assault, Hellsinki Metal Festival, Alcatraz Festival, Bloodstock Open Air and finally Næstved Metal Fest.

“In November we come to Latin America.

“As you can imagine, we look immensely forward to seeing all Satyricon Ultras across the world again. If we’re not playing anywhere near you, maybe you will travel to see us, if not we will meet later some day.

“This is going to be THE summer!”

Bello, who joined Anthrax in 1984 to replace original Dan Lilker, recently sat out a tour with the thrash metal favourites due to personal reasons and was replaced by Lilker.

Lilker commented at the time: “I’m really looking forward to jamming with Anthrax again.”

He jokingly added: “When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years.”

Despite his upcoming dates with Satyricon, Bello continues to play in Anthrax and is expected to be a part of the New Yorkers’ impending 12th studio album.

Bello is also anticipated to perform with Anthrax yet again at their next show at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 27 and to join the band as they tour Europe with Kreator and Testament at the end of the year.

To see the full list of upcoming Anthrax shows and buy tickets, visit the band’s website.

Jun 05–08: Sölveborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 08: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 28: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jul 26: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 02–03: Bergen Beyond The Gates, Norway

Aug 08: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 10: Helsinki Hellsinki Metal Fest, Finland

Aug 11: Walton-On-Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 29–31: Næstved Metal Fest, Denmark