Anthrax are working on ‘something big’ to celebrate their 40th anniversary

Anthrax are working on “something big” to commemorate their 40th anniversary, according to drummer Charlie Benante.

Benante made the revelation in an interview with eonmusic’s Eamon O’Neill, while promoting his upcoming solo album, Silver Linings, which is set for release via Megaforce Records on May 14.

Speaking about his ‘day job’, Benanate said, “We’re working on something big for June, maybe July, which is going to commemorate our career, and we’re putting that together now. It may be like a livestream type of thing.”

Anthrax were formed in 1981 by guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Danny Lilker, who went on to form Nuclear Assault after leaving the band. Benante suggests that the quintet’s 40th anniversary celebration will “consist of a lot of songs, and a lot of songs that we’ve probably never played before.

“We wanted to make something special out of this,” says Benante. “Look out for that announcement. We’re just putting it together now”.

The drummer reveals that plans for a follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings album are well under way. “I think, so far, I think it’s going to be really good, because it’s exciting me,” he said.

Adding that the album’s sound is likely to be influenced by current world events, Benante said; “I think this next record is basically going to be a reflection of the dark times, and some of the good times too. I think it’s definitely an angrier record, but that’s only because of the surroundings.”

To read the entire interview, where Charlie speaks about reconnecting with former Anthrax vocalist John Bush, his love of former label-mates U2, and much more, visit the eonmusic site.