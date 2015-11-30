Anthrax aim to surprise on For All Kings

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna says fans can expect some “different ideas” on For All Kings.

They’ll release their 11th studio album on February 26, 2016, and recently issued lead track Evil Twin. But Belladonna insists the rest of the album will offer much more.

He tells Metal Forces: “There’s a lot of variety on the album. That’s the thing. We have a lot of room to move and grow. We’re capable of doing a lot of things – there’s so many different ideas, like cool riffs.

“That’s what’s good, although Evil Twin is a really good indication, but not necessarily. There’s gonna be a lot to hear when you can hear the album.”

Bandmate Scott Ian wrote his memoir I’m The Man in 2014 – and Belladonna says he could follow the guitarist but isn’t sure what form it would take.

He continues: “I definitely could. I don’t even know how long it takes, or what it should entail and that kind of stuff. It would be very interesting – it would be nice to sit down with somebody, and talk about shit.

“I’ve got stories of just being with people. Should I tell that story about so-and-so, this place, and how we went there, and this happened? There’s a lot of logistics there, too. I’m not sure I really want to get into all that.”

Anthrax are currently on tour across Europe with Slayer and recently released Spreading The Disease: 30th Anniversary Edition featuring demos and live cuts.