Another Bud Light, Kid Rock?

Kid Rock has been spotted drinking a can of Bud Light – just months after his ridiculous anti-trans shooting stunt that sparked a widespread boycott of the beer brand.

Rock drew scorn earlier this year after he appeared in a video shooting at cases of Bud Light in a lame protest at the brand partnering with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Alongside the criticism for his actions came a boycott of Bud Light, fuelled largely by Rock's social media post.

In his video, which was a response to a social media campaign featuring Mulvaney showing a Bud Light can featuring her face, Rock took aim at Bud Light and its parent brand, saying: "Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch."

Now TMZ is reporting that Rock was apparently happily drinking Bud Light at a Nashville, Tennessee, show by 'country rapper' Colt Ford on Thursday (August 17).

It's a remarkable turnaround from a man who just months ago was happy to aim a semi-automatic rifle at Bud Light.

A father of a victim of one of America's deadliest ever school shootings reacted furiously to Kid rock's stunt.

The use of a semi-automatic weapon in Rock's video provoked an angry reaction from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting of February 14, 2018, in which 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, lost their lives.

Tweeting his response by paraphrasing some of the language Kid Rock used in the stunt, Guttenberg said: "Hey Kid Rock, this dad is 'feeling a little frisky today.' Let me be 'as clear and concise' as I can with you.

"This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR 15 that killed her. FUCK YOU!"