Anette Olzon 'beaten and robbed by junkie'

Former Nightwish singer Anette Olzon was taken to hospital after being attacked by a woman near her home in Sweden, she’s reported.

And she says the situation could have been worse than it was if passers-by hadn’t stopped to help her.

Posting a picture of her head injuries, Olzon says: “I got beaten down and robbed by a junkie on my way home from my car. She hit me hard and I fell on to the stony street on my head. I’m shaken and bruised.

“The worst thing of all was that were were two adult men standing feet away, watching me get beaten, doing nothing. Thank God a girl ran after, and finally two real men took the junkie down. She is now with the police.”

She adds: “Drugs people are really dangerous. Please be careful out there.”

Olzon split acrimoniously with Nightwish on tour in 2012, and was replaced by Floor Jansen at short notice. She went on to launch solo album Shine in 2014.