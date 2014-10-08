Andy Wood launches double album

Andy Wood has released a 24-track double album, featuring a mixture of acoustic and electric tracks.

He’s been playing with Creed man Scott Stapp, but he’s now released Caught Between The Truth And A Lie, via HOLMZ Music/Andy Wood Music LLC.

The album covers a variety of musical styles and features an instrumental cover of Led Zeppelin’s Fool In The Rain, with a mandolin taking the place of Robert Plant’s vocals.

The vinyl version of the album comes with a download code for the digital release – but Wood reveals he would rather people listened to the physical version than the digital download.

He tells Lisa Seals: “We live in a world of digital obsession. One of the things I wanted to do was offer the album in a vinyl format. One side is all electric, the other is all acoustic and I wanted to be able to do a limited run of vinyl. The idea was to say, ‘Hey, I made a record.’ It’s so easy to digitally create music – I just wanted to do it the hard way.”

The album can be purchased directly from Wood’s website.

Caught Between The Truth And A Lie tracklist

Disc one: The Truth

Everybody Loves You 2. The Truth… (A Lie) 3. How Mountain Girls Can Love 4. The White Tree 5. 3 For Her 6. Arrowhead Pass 7. Goodnight Moon 8. Alternate Crossings 9. Fool In The Rain 10. Time 11. Dust And Ashes

Disc Two: A Lie