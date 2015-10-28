Andy Summers explains Metal Dog

Andy Summers’ new album Metal Dog was created after a contemporary dance project failed to mature.

The former Police guitarist and Robert Fripp collaborator says he regards the work as “avant-garde,” while descriptions of the tracks include “freaky textures,” “sunny moods” and “wild blanket of harmonic distortion.”

Summers recently told Goldmine: “I was looking at a visual artist in New York and I was going to do the music and put it with a dance company. I was very much thinking about dances on a stage, with video and all that.

“Towards the end, we didn’t come up with much, so I had a lot of tracks and I decided there was a really good album in here. I was pleased to form it into a full-length CD.”

Metal Dog is released via Andy Summers Music on December 4 on CD, and it’s available now in digital formats.

ANDY SUMMERS METAL DOG Tracklist