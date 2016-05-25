And So I Watch You From Afar, Monuments, Arcane Roots for ArcTanGent

The final additions to this year’s ArcTanGent festival have been confirmed – Monuments, And So I Watch You From Afar, Arcane Roots, Heck, Hexvessel and Black Peaks will all take part.
They’ll join Godspeed You! Black Emperor, American Football, Mono, Toe, La Dispute and many others at Fernhill Farm, Brisol, on the weekend of August 18-20. The event is sponsored by TeamRock.
Organiser James Scarlett says: “We’ve had a record breaking year of sales – and I know these final six bands will only add to people’s excitement.
“This year we’ve put together a very international line up that we are so proud of. As well as the cream of the crop from the UK scene, we’ve got bands coming from Canada, USA, Japan, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, France, Ireland, Holland, Israel, Australia, Spain, Germany and Denmark.”
Some tickets remain on sale via the ArcTanGent website.
ArcTanGent festival 2016 bill
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
American Football
And So I Watch You From Afar
Mono
Toe
La Dispute
Three Trapped Tigers
Nordic Giants
TTNG
mewithoutYou
Meet Me In St Louis
Owen
Animals As Leaders
Caspian
Monuments
Arcane Roots
Hexvessel
Errors
Cleft
Enemies
Black Peaks
Gallops
Mutoid Man
Yndi Halda
Agent Fresco
Rolo Tomassi
Heck
Tangled Hair
Raketkanon
Quadrupede
Axes
Talons
Alarmist
Delta Sleep
Body Hound
Bearded Youth Quest
Super Goliath
Eugene Quell
Space Blood
Poly-Math
MNHM
Tiny Fingers
Gulfer
Alma
Floral
Plini
Viva Belgrado
Fall Of Messiah
Zeus
Intervals
Envoys
Foes
Falls
Kusanagi
Chiyoda Ku
SkyHitch
Samoans
Cheap Jazz
Totorro
Vasudeva
Anta, Dialects
A Werewolf!
Exxasens
Svalbard
Let’s Talk Daggers
Weddings
Adam Betts
Knifeworld
The Brackish
Classically Handsome Brutes
Sleep Kit
Town Portal