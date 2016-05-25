And So I Watch You From Afar, Monuments, Arcane Roots for ArcTanGent

And So I Watch You From Afar

The final additions to this year’s ArcTanGent festival have been confirmed – Monuments, And So I Watch You From Afar, Arcane Roots, Heck, Hexvessel and Black Peaks will all take part.

They’ll join Godspeed You! Black Emperor, American Football, Mono, Toe, La Dispute and many others at Fernhill Farm, Brisol, on the weekend of August 18-20. The event is sponsored by TeamRock.

Organiser James Scarlett says: “We’ve had a record breaking year of sales – and I know these final six bands will only add to people’s excitement.

“This year we’ve put together a very international line up that we are so proud of. As well as the cream of the crop from the UK scene, we’ve got bands coming from Canada, USA, Japan, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, France, Ireland, Holland, Israel, Australia, Spain, Germany and Denmark.”

Some tickets remain on sale via the ArcTanGent website.

Have A Cigar: meet the team behind Arctangent Festival

ArcTanGent festival 2016 bill

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

American Football

And So I Watch You From Afar

Mono

Toe

La Dispute

Three Trapped Tigers

Nordic Giants

TTNG

mewithoutYou

Meet Me In St Louis

Owen

Animals As Leaders

Caspian

Monuments

Arcane Roots

Hexvessel

Errors

Cleft

Enemies

Black Peaks

Gallops

Mutoid Man

Yndi Halda

Agent Fresco

Rolo Tomassi

Heck

Tangled Hair

Raketkanon

Quadrupede

Axes

Talons

Alarmist

Delta Sleep

Body Hound

Bearded Youth Quest

Super Goliath

Eugene Quell

Space Blood

Poly-Math

MNHM

Tiny Fingers

Gulfer

Alma

Floral

Plini

Viva Belgrado

Fall Of Messiah

Zeus

Intervals

Envoys

Foes

Falls

Kusanagi

Chiyoda Ku

SkyHitch

Samoans

Cheap Jazz

Totorro

Vasudeva

Anta, Dialects

A Werewolf!

Exxasens

Svalbard

Let’s Talk Daggers

Weddings

Adam Betts

Knifeworld

The Brackish

Classically Handsome Brutes

Sleep Kit

Town Portal