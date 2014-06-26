Anaal Nathrakh sign new deal

English metal duo Anaal Nathrakh have signed a new record deal and say they will release an album later this year.

Mick Kenney and Dave Hunt have penned a deal with Metal Blade Records and promise a new album will follow.

The band says in a statement: “We are very pleased to announce our signing with Metal Blade Records. It means we are joining a roster with some truly titanic figures, and a label responsible for releasing some utterly legendary albums. Few other labels can touch their legacy in metal. With Metal Blade’s reputation and clout behind us, we look forward to previously undreamed of levels of despoilment.”

Anaal Nathrakh’s last album was 2012’s Vanitas.