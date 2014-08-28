Anaal Nathrakh reveal their Idol

Anaal Nathrakh have confirmed details of their eighth album Desideratum, to be launched on October 28 – and they’ve launched a stream of lead track Idol.

It’s their first release via Metal Blade Records after the duo signed a deal in June, saying they hoped the arrangement would lead to “previously undreamed of levels of despoilment.”

The label say: “Mick Kenney and David Hunt exist for one purpose – to be the soundtrack to the apocalypse, the audio essence of evil, hatred and violence; the true spirit of necro taken to its extremes.

“Uniquely hallmarked by breathtaking musical ferocity, inventiveness and breadth, married with mercurial, intensely misanthropic and sharp intelligence, Anaal Nathrakh’s sound is imbued with a palpable sense of menace that is virtually unmatched in metal.”

Their last release was 2012’s Vanitas.

Tracklist