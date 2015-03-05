Amorphis return to studio in April

Amorphis will begin studio work on their 12th album next month, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s Circle is scheduled for release in September, and once again features lyrics written by “spiritual mentor” Pekka Kainulainen.

He reports: “The poems do not form a complete story per se, but they are drawn together by a certain theme.

“They are descriptions of natural phenomena – seasons and the human mind. Recurring situations where hope and uncertainty alternate. We live under a red cloud, and, once again, time weighs us.”

The Finnish outfit are planning a world tour to support the release, starting with European support slots with Nightwish, including a visit to London’s Wembley Arena on December 19.

Amorphis are the subject of the latest edition of the Ghosts Of The Road tour documentary series.