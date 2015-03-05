Trending

Amorphis return to studio in April

12th album due in September as Pekka Kainulainen’s lyrics explore “situations where hope and uncertainty alternate”

Amorphis will begin studio work on their 12th album next month, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s Circle is scheduled for release in September, and once again features lyrics written by “spiritual mentor” Pekka Kainulainen.

He reports: “The poems do not form a complete story per se, but they are drawn together by a certain theme.

“They are descriptions of natural phenomena – seasons and the human mind. Recurring situations where hope and uncertainty alternate. We live under a red cloud, and, once again, time weighs us.”

The Finnish outfit are planning a world tour to support the release, starting with European support slots with Nightwish, including a visit to London’s Wembley Arena on December 19.

Amorphis are the subject of the latest edition of the Ghosts Of The Road tour documentary series.