Amorphis launch Death Of A King video

By News  

View lyric promo for track from 12th album Under The Red Cloud

Amorphis have revealed their lyric video for Death Of A King.

The track features guest contributions from Eluveitie flautist Chrigel Glanzmann and former Opeth percussionist Martin Lopez.

It’s taken from 12th album Under The Red Cloud, set for launch on September 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen recently called the follow-up to 2013’s Circle one of his three top choicsed from Amorphis’ catalogue.

He said: “There are lots of elements in the songs but every note and element is in perfect harmony so – the result is fucking heavy and melodic.”

Under The Red Cloud is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

  1. Under The Red Cloud

    02. The Four Wise Ones

    03. Bad Blood

    04. The Skull

    05. Death Of A King

    06. Sacrifice

    07. Dark Path

    08. Enemy At The Gates

    09. Tree Of Ages

    10. White Night