Amorphis launch Death Of A King video

Amorphis have revealed their lyric video for Death Of A King.
The track features guest contributions from Eluveitie flautist Chrigel Glanzmann and former Opeth percussionist Martin Lopez.
It’s taken from 12th album Under The Red Cloud, set for launch on September 4 via Nuclear Blast.
Guitarist Esa Holopainen recently called the follow-up to 2013’s Circle one of his three top choicsed from Amorphis’ catalogue.
He said: “There are lots of elements in the songs but every note and element is in perfect harmony so – the result is fucking heavy and melodic.”
Under The Red Cloud is available for pre-order now.
Tracklist
- Under The Red Cloud
02. The Four Wise Ones
03. Bad Blood
04. The Skull
05. Death Of A King
06. Sacrifice
07. Dark Path
08. Enemy At The Gates
09. Tree Of Ages
10. White Night