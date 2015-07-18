Amorphis launch Death Of A King video

Amorphis have revealed their lyric video for Death Of A King.

The track features guest contributions from Eluveitie flautist Chrigel Glanzmann and former Opeth percussionist Martin Lopez.

It’s taken from 12th album Under The Red Cloud, set for launch on September 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen recently called the follow-up to 2013’s Circle one of his three top choicsed from Amorphis’ catalogue.

He said: “There are lots of elements in the songs but every note and element is in perfect harmony so – the result is fucking heavy and melodic.”

Under The Red Cloud is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist