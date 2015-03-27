Amoral reunite with frontman Kalliojarvi

Amoral have reunited with original vocalist Niko Kalliojarvi for the band’s seventh album

He left in 2008 following the release of third record Reptile Ride, and was replaced by Ari Koivunen. The pair will now share vocal duties.

Kalliojarvi says: “The cameos at during the last few years have been fun. When I was asked to come back to the group I was both surprised and excited for musical reasons, but also since I’ve always been comfortable in said company.”

Amoral are now working on the follow-up to 2014’s Fallen Leaves & Dead Sparrows, expected next year. Guitarist Ben Varon reports: “Niko’s company felt natural both on stage and backstage. Hearing his voice on those songs after a long time felt good.

“Once I realised what a great guitarist he is these days, the vision started to get clearer – this would be just the thing to take our musical journey to the next level. Two singers, three guitar players, one of which is now a part-time keyboardist. Things just got interesting.”