Amon Amarth have started work on album No.10

Amon Amarth have started writing material for their 10th album, bassist Ted Lundstrom has reported.

The Swedish outfit intend to concentrate on the follow-up to 2013’s Deceiver Of The Gods as soon as they’ve completed their current tour, and hope to set a release date in early 2016.

Lundstrom tells Metal Recusants: “We started very recently – we have some ideas for songs and lyrics, but we haven’t sat down to put it together yet.

“After this tour that will be our main focus. Hopefully we can record it after the summer. I hope we can release it early next year, but it depends on so many factors. But early next year would be our plan.”

Last week Amon Amarth called up Jill Janus of support act Huntress after frontman Johan Hegg was too ill to perform. The bands have four shows remaining on their current run:

Jan 28: Leeds Stylus

Jan 29: Newcastle University

Jan 30: Leamington Spa Assembly

Jan 31: Southampton 1865