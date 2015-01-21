Trending

Amon Amarth call up Huntress singer

By Metal Hammer  

Jill to Johan’s rescue after he’s too ill to perform on UK tour date

Amon Amarth called up Huntress frontman Jill Janus for help after their vocalist Johan Hegg was too ill to perform during a UK tour date at the weekend.

He lost his voice ahead of the bands’ show at The Hub, Plymouth, on Saturday – the second of 14 gigs this month.

Amon Amarth played a mainly instrumental set but Janus fronted them for the track Guardians Of Asgaard. Hegg later tweeted: “Huge thanks to Jill for stepping in, and to the amazing Plymouth fans. Feel so bad I couldn’t sing.”

Janus responded: “Big shoes to fill – literally! You guys are the coolest.”

The bands have ten dates remaining as Amon Amarth tour in support of ninth album Deceiver Of The Gods:

Jan 21: Norwich Waterfront

Jan 22: Colchester Arts Center

Jan 23: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Jan 24: Stoke Sugarmill

Jan 25: Manchester Academy 2

Jan 27: Glasgow Classic Grand

Jan 28: Leeds Stylus

Jan 29: Newcastle University

Jan 30: Leamington The Assembly

Jan 31: Southampton 1865

