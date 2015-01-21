Amon Amarth call up Huntress singer

Amon Amarth called up Huntress frontman Jill Janus for help after their vocalist Johan Hegg was too ill to perform during a UK tour date at the weekend.
He lost his voice ahead of the bands’ show at The Hub, Plymouth, on Saturday – the second of 14 gigs this month.
Amon Amarth played a mainly instrumental set but Janus fronted them for the track Guardians Of Asgaard. Hegg later tweeted: “Huge thanks to Jill for stepping in, and to the amazing Plymouth fans. Feel so bad I couldn’t sing.”
Janus responded: “Big shoes to fill – literally! You guys are the coolest.”
The bands have ten dates remaining as Amon Amarth tour in support of ninth album Deceiver Of The Gods:
Jan 21: Norwich Waterfront
Jan 22: Colchester Arts Center
Jan 23: Oxford O2 Academy 2
Jan 24: Stoke Sugarmill
Jan 25: Manchester Academy 2
Jan 27: Glasgow Classic Grand
Jan 28: Leeds Stylus
Jan 29: Newcastle University
Jan 30: Leamington The Assembly
Jan 31: Southampton 1865