Amon Amarth call up Huntress singer

Amon Amarth called up Huntress frontman Jill Janus for help after their vocalist Johan Hegg was too ill to perform during a UK tour date at the weekend.

He lost his voice ahead of the bands’ show at The Hub, Plymouth, on Saturday – the second of 14 gigs this month.

Amon Amarth played a mainly instrumental set but Janus fronted them for the track Guardians Of Asgaard. Hegg later tweeted: “Huge thanks to Jill for stepping in, and to the amazing Plymouth fans. Feel so bad I couldn’t sing.”

Janus responded: “Big shoes to fill – literally! You guys are the coolest.”

The bands have ten dates remaining as Amon Amarth tour in support of ninth album Deceiver Of The Gods:

Jan 21: Norwich Waterfront

Jan 22: Colchester Arts Center

Jan 23: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Jan 24: Stoke Sugarmill

Jan 25: Manchester Academy 2

Jan 27: Glasgow Classic Grand

Jan 28: Leeds Stylus

Jan 29: Newcastle University

Jan 30: Leamington The Assembly

Jan 31: Southampton 1865