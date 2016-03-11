Amon Amarth: Drummer split felt like divorce

Amon Amarth guitarist Olavi Mikkonen says splitting with drummer Fredrik Andersson was like going through a divorce.

The sticksman split with the band after 17 years in March last year for “private reasons.”

Mikkonen tells Wikimetal: “I don’t really want to go into details regarding Fredrik, but basically, we just separated. It’s kind of like a marriage that doesn’t work, and you get divorced. And that’s kind of what happened to our band.

“But we’re going to take it quite easy. We’ve been together for so many years, and it’s really difficult to find this new guy to come in and be part of the band. But, whoever it’s going to be, it’s going to be good. So I have no worries.”

Frontman Johan Hegg said earlier this month that the band were still hunting for Andersson’s permanent replacement – despite calling in Vomitory drummer Tobias Gustafsson to record their latest album Jomsviking. It’s out on March 25 and is available to pre-order.

They’ll trial an unnamed drummer on their 2016 tour dates, which includes an appearance at the Download festival on June 12.

Amon Amarth feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

AMON AMARTH JOMSVIKING TRACKLIST

First Kill Wanderer On A Sea Of Blood One Against All Raise Your Horns The Way Of Vikings At Dawn‘s First Light One Thousand Burning Arrows Vengeance Is My Name A Dream That Cannot Be Back On Northern Shores

Mar 22: London Underworld, UK

Mar 23: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Mar 24: Tilburg Hall Of Fame, Netherlands

Mar 25: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 07: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 08: Phoenix The Pressroom, AZ

Apr 09: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Apr 10: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 12: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 13: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 15: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Apr 16: New Orleans House Of Blues

Apr 17: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 18: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Apr 20: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Apr 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 22: New York PlayStation theatre, NY

Apr 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Apr 25: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Apr 28: Quebec Imperial, QC

Apr 29: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Apr 30: Toronto The Danforth, ON

May 01: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 02: Detroit St Andrews, MI

May 04: St louis The Pageant, MO

May 05: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL

May 06: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 07: Denver The Ogden Theater, CO

May 09: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

May 10: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

May 13: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

May 14: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

May 16: Vancouver The Commodore, BC

May 17: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

May 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 20: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

May 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern Theater, CA

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 11: Paris Download festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Leipzig With Full Force, Germany

Jul 15: Pecs Rockmaraton, Hungary