Amon Amarth deceive the Gods

Amon Amarth have released a video for the track Deceiver Of The Gods, lifted from their ninth studio album of the same name.

The promo features clips from upcoming movie Northmen – A Viking Saga, which stars the band’s frontman Johan Hegg as the warrior Vali.

And Ralph Dietrich, chief executive of the film’s production company Ascot Elite Entertainment, recently revealed Hegg was a “fitting addition” to the project, which launches on October 23.

He said: It is an honour to have metal icon Johan Hegg set sail with us and we could not be more excited. Such a fitting addition, Johann’s music is synonymous with the Viking experience.”

Amon Amarth are currently on tour in North America and will head to Japan in November to play Knotfest in Toyko with Slipknot and Trivium.