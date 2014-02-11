Amon Amarth Announce Irish Dates

Amon Amarth will follow their set at this year’s Bloodstock Festival with a couple of Irish dates.

The Swedish Viking heavyweights will rock up to Limelight 1 in Belfast on August 12 and The Academy in Dublin on August 13.

Get tickets below:

Belfast:

Dublin:

Bloodstock 2014 takes place August 7-10 at Catton Hall, Derby and is headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth. Early bird tickets are still available at just £115, so to grab those and for more info, head to bloodstock.uk.com