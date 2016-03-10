American Head Charge tease Tango Umbrella

American Head Charge have teased fans with an audio sample from their forthcoming record Tango Umbrella.

It will be the band’s first full-length album since 2005’s The Feeding – and it’s out on March 25, 2016, via Napalm Records.

Bassist Chad Hanks said: “Tango Umbrella, sonically, feels like a combination of The War Of Art and The Feeding.

“It’s a logical progression for us as we continue experimenting with different feels, sounds and vocal styles. It’s heavy in every way possible, and I really think our fans are going to love it.”

American Head Charge recently pulled out of their UK tour with Mushroomhead on two weeks’ notice. The trek will continue without them, though no replacement act has been announced as of yet.

TANGO UMBRELLA TRACKLIST