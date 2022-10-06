Amberian Dawn's supercharged version of SOS is everything you could wish for in a power metal tribute to Abba

Finnish symphonic power metal titans Amberian Dawn have released a dazzling version of Abba's 1975 classic SOS, and if you like it, steel yourself for some big news: the band have recorded a full album of Abba songs entitled Take A Chance – A Metal Tribute to Abba, which is scheduled for release on December 2 via Napalm Records.

“SOS is a great song," says band founder Tuomas Seppälä. "It's both a happy and sad song at the same time. The original version uses a unique piano sound. I didn’t want to use that kind of piano sound myself, because it wouldn’t have been as good as the original, so instead of that, I used more powerful guitars and other synthesizers in our arrangement.

"Our version of the song really brings Abba into the world of metal in the 21st century."

Amberian Dawn first tangled with Abba in 2019, releasing a version of Lay All Your Love On Me that later appeared on the band's ninth album Looking For You.

"The songs have been carefully selected," advises Seppälä. "There’s a couple of big hit songs of course, but some of my personal favourites, like The Day Before You Came, are also included. The recording project was eventually a really big challenge for all of us and needed a lot of work, but we’re all 100% satisfied with the results. This album really sounds like an Amberian Dawn album."

Full tracklist below. Take A Chance – A Metal Tribute to Abba is available to pre-order from Napalm Records (opens in new tab).

Amberian Dawn: Take A Chance – A Metal Tribute to Abba tracklist

Super Trouper Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) SOS Head Over Heels The Day Before You Came Angeleyes That's Me Mamma Mia Under Attack Like An Angel Passing Through My Room Lay All Your Love On Me