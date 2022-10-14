Alter Bridge: The rise and rise of rock's reluctant superstars - only in Classic Rock

Many musicians who have been in massively successful bands don’t get a second shot at the limelight, always living in the shadow of their former glories.

Guitarist Mark Tremonti could easily have been one such man. Having been one of the linchpins of the mega-selling Creed from the mid-90s through to the early 00s, it was entirely plausible that that was his one moment in the sun. Thankfully, however, fate had other plans, and in 2004, Tremonti hooked up with singer Myles Kennedy and Alter Bridge was born.

“Both of us knew this was the right move,” Tremonti told Classic Rock back then. “Not only is Myles a fantastic singer, he’s also such a nice guy; so easy to get along with. We even have a laugh!”

And in the intervening two decades, Mark, Myles – and cohorts Brian and Scott – have continued to have a laugh and go from strength to strength.

Four Top 10 albums on the bounce (so far!), sold-out O2 Arenas and Royal Albert Halls… What’s next?! We collared them to find out.

Features

Alter Bridge

It’s been “a fight from day one”, say Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy, but now they are now reaping the rewards. The pair are also living proof that you don’t have to be an asshole to sell loads of records, pack out stadiums and be a rock star in 2022.

Motörhead

It was the final album the Three Amigos line-up of Motörhead made – and wasn’t their best. Iron Fist, which even Lemmy said was “inferior to anything else we’ve ever done”, marked the end of the band’s golden period.

David Bowie

Diamond Dogs was the point at which an unsettled Bowie was shedding his glam-rock skin and shaping up to become the ‘plastic soul’ man of his next album. It was also, he said, “my most difficult album”.

Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners

How the maverick Britrocker survived another messy divorce to shack up with his “bit on the side”: Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners.

Mother’s Finest

Fronted by vocal powerhouse Joyce Kennedy, they were simply too ahead of the game: black musicians playing rock. If they’d arrived a decade later they could have been huge.

Marillion

It’s 35 years since their final album with Fish was released, and it was a tumultuous journey for all involved. From the influence of alcohol, to incessant touring schedules and the final, bitter split, this is the inside story behind Clutching At Straws.

Slade

With the release of a new box set of Slade live albums, Noddy Holder looks back over the band’s glittering career and recalls the shows that delivered the magic.

Massive Wagons

Dark times won’t stop the newly chart-bothering Massive Wagons, they assure us – and neither will the bullies, bigots and bent politicians skewered on new album Triggered! As frontman Baz Mills bluntly tells us: “Fuck ’em.”

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Previously unseen film footage of a 1970 Led Zeppelin concert found; Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday to be celebrated with a newly released live album; the rock world pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II… Welcome back Queensrÿche, Gun and Archers Of Loaf. Say hello to Birth and October Drift. Say goodbye to Stuart Anstis, John Till, Drummie Zeb.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Bonnie Tyler

With more than a billion streams across YouTube and Spotify, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Bonnie Tyler’s collaboration with writer/producer Jim Steinman might just be the biggest power ballad of them all.

Q&A: Francis Rossi

Status Quo’s grand statesman on un-Royal behaviour, his pal ‘Reg’ (aka Elton John) and the fear of slowing down.

Six Things You Need To Know About... Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

From punk rock madness to shelved studio albums, Tuk Smith has had no choice but to embrace the chaos.

Reviews

New albums from Massive Wagons, The Mars Volta, Biffy Clyro, Joe Lynn Turner, Roger Taylor, Smith/Kotzen, Joanne Shaw Taylor. Reissues from Motörhead, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Sweet, Status Quo, Alice Cooper, Japan, Diamond Head. DVDs, films and books on Ronnie Dio, Rob Halford, Peter Green, The Damned, Sex Pistols. Live reviews of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Big Big Train, Mudhoney, Lillian Axe, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Buyer’s Guide: Porcupine Tree

A journey through the masterworks of these defiant prog pioneers – now reunited, revived and raring to go.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Wishbone Ash, Coheed And Cambria and Laurence Jones. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Roger Manning Jr

The Jellyfish founder member and keyboard player on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

