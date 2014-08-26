ALS fighter Jason Becker 's brave bucket challenge

Guitarist and ALS activist Jason Becker has performed his own version of the ice bucket challenge.

Becker, who has ALS and is unable to speak or move without assistance, adapted the popular challenge to a version that is safe for him and, with the help of some friends, did his bit to raise awareness of the terminal illness.

Becker has a tracheostomy in his neck to help with his breathing and as he can’t get water near it, he instead had some friends put ice on his head and in his lap for the challenge.

He called out Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth and John Mayer to take on the challenge, which raises money for the ALS Association.

Becker, who played in the band Cacophany with Marty Friedman, continues to compose music despite his condition. He speaks with the aid of a computer system developed by his father.

As well as his work with Cacophany, Becker played guitar for David Lee Roth’s band. He was also the subject of the 2012 documentary Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet.

In his ice bucket challenge video, Becker says: “I have had ALS for 25 years. I am very lucky to have had lots of help from family and friends. I can’t play guitar so I now compose music. I can’t speak anymore so I use the system that my father created called Vocalise. That is also how I write music.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for bringing so much attention and awareness to ALS. Since I can’t get water down my little trach hole I have to do something a little different.

“While my jewels freeze I will get to challenging people. I challenge Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth and John Mayer.”

The ice bucket challenge started after Pete Frates, a former Boston College basketball player, was forced to stop playing when he developed ALS – a terminal illness which causes muscles to weaken and stiffen.

Frates challenged his teammates and players from the Boston Red Sox to brave the icy waters to help raise money for research into a cure.

Those taking part in the challenge are asked to donate to the cause via the ALS Association website.