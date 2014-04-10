Allmans detail 40th anniversary DVD

The Allman Brothers Band will release a DVD of their 40th anniversary show on April 29.

It was recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 26, 2009, exactly four decades since they played their first show in Macon, Georgia.

The performance saw Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Jaimoe Oakley, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones delivering the band’s first two albums in full.

The Allmans are currently celebrating their 45th anniversary, after which the band will split, following Haynes and Trucks’ decision to bow out at the end of the year.

A movie based on Gregg Allman’s book My Cross To Bear was shut down on its first day of shooting in February after a production assistant was killed by a train. Investigation into the accident continues.

Tracklist

Set 1

Don’t Want You No More It s Not My Cross To Bear Black Hearted Woman Trouble No More Every Hungry Woman Dreams Whipping Post

