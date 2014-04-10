Allmans detail 40th anniversary DVD

The Allman Brothers Band will release a DVD of their 40th anniversary show on April 29.
It was recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 26, 2009, exactly four decades since they played their first show in Macon, Georgia.
The performance saw Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Jaimoe Oakley, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones delivering the band’s first two albums in full.
The Allmans are currently celebrating their 45th anniversary, after which the band will split, following Haynes and Trucks’ decision to bow out at the end of the year.
A movie based on Gregg Allman’s book My Cross To Bear was shut down on its first day of shooting in February after a production assistant was killed by a train. Investigation into the accident continues.
Tracklist
Set 1
Don’t Want You No More
It s Not My Cross To Bear
Black Hearted Woman
Trouble No More
Every Hungry Woman
Dreams
Whipping Post
Set 2
Revival
Don t Keep Me Wonderin
Midnight Rider
In Memory of Elizabeth Reed / Drum solo & bass solo w/Derek
Hoochie Coochie Man
Please Call Home
Leave My Blues at Home
Encore: Statesboro Blues