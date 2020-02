Allmans’ Idlewild extended for deluxe re-release

The Allman Brothers Band’s second album, Idlewild South, is to be re-released in extended versions to mark its 45th anniversary.

The 1970 follow-up to their self-titled debut contained trademark tracks Midnight Rider and In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed, and assisted in the success of 1971 breakthrough At Fillmore East.

Mercury Records have confirmed the launch of a remastered edition on December 4, in digital and CD, vinyl, deluxe 2CD and super deluxe 3CD/Blu-ray versions.

The deluxe edition comes with two session outtakes and an alternative mix, all previously unreleased, plus nine tracks recorded live at Ludlow Garage in 1970.

The super deluxe edition include an additional alternative take and a Pure Audio 5.1 surround mix of the album plus bonus tracks.

The 45th anniversary edition of Idlewild South is available for pre-order now.

Super Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD1

Revival Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ Midnight Rider In Memory of Elizabeth Reed Hoochie Coochie Man Please Call Home Leave My Blues at Home Statesboro Blues (Session Outtake) – Previously Unreleased New Mix In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Alternate Take) – Previously Unreleased One More Ride (Session Outtake) – Previously Unreleased New Mix Midnight Rider (Alternate Mix) – Previously Unreleased Revival (Love Is Everywhere) (Mono Single Version)

CD2

Dreams (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) Statesboro Blues (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) Trouble No More (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) Dimples (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) Every Hungry Woman (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) Hoochie Coochie Man (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970)

CD3

In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970) – Previously Unreleased Mountain Jam (Live at Ludlow Garage 1970)

BLU-RAY

Revival Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ Midnight Rider In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed Hoochie Coochie Man Please Call Home Leave My Blues At Home Statesboro Blues (Session Outtake) In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Alternate Take) One More Ride (Session Outtake) Midnight Rider (Alternate Mix)

