Labonte takes blame for All That Remains 'failure'

All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte has accepted the blame for what he sees as the failure of last album A War You Cannot Win.

Despite the commercial success of their sixth title, he said it “sucked” – and insisted the band had “a lot of songs that are better” for upcoming release The Order Of Things.

Now Labonte tells Revolver: “It was mostly me. I think I could have done better. I could have had stuff that was a little more compelling – especially in some of the heavier songs. So I wasn’t super-pumped about it.”

But he continues: “This record will make a significant statement about what we can do as a band. I think it’s going to do really good things for us.”

The vocalist believes metal has lost its edge and needs more people who’ll act as antagonists – and he’s ready to fill the role.

“There are no more bad guys,” he says. “It’s become so competitive, and so hard to be in a band that can make a living – everyone’s for the right opinion and they say the right things, or don’t say anything at all.

“If the metal world is looking for a bad guy, I’ll be that guy.”

The Order Of Things is released on February 23 via Razor & Tie.