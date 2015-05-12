Trending

All That Remains Costa's dental woes

Drummer will miss shows after piece of broken stick smashed one of his teeth

All That Remains drummer Jason Costa has been sidelined after a flying piece of broken drumstick damaged one of his teeth.

The sticksman will miss a number of shows while he has dental work to repair a cracked crown, with his place being temporarily filled by Whitechapel drummer Ben Harclerode.

Costa says: “A few days ago at a show in Virginia a part of a stick that broke off of my snare shot up and hit me in the mouth. This resulted in a cracked crown.

“I hung in there for a couple of shows but then it became a pretty big problem. In a few days I’ll have a small procedure done and I’ll be joining back up with the tour again.”

All That Remains released latest album The Order Of Things in February.

