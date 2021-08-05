Alien Weaponry get their fans involved in the awesome music video for new single Buried Underground

New Zealand's Alien Weaponry have shared their new single, Buried Underground, alongside an amusing music video which sees fans powerfully stomping along to the song. Buried Underground is taken from the thrash metal trio's forthcoming album, Tangaroa, due out September 17 via Napalm Records.

Through asking fans across the globe in lockdown to submit videos of themselves performing a signature 'stomp' move – two hands by their sides in a reverse crab-like pose while wide-stepping forward – Alien Weaponry have created something quite special. Sure, it may have been a strange request, but the result is comical genius, and ties satisfyingly against the gargantuan, trudging riffs featured in the song.

The band wish to stress that those not included in the video will have the chance to have their 'stomp' shared with fans worldwide by using the hashtag #AWburiedunderground, and by tagging Alien Weaponry to be featured on their social media.

On the video, the band note: "A HUGE thanks to all our fans around the world for your AWESOME footage ... You guys are the best \m/\m/"

Speaking of the upcoming album, drummer Henry de Jong says: The album is tied together with the message of Tangaroa - the whole album is more a snapshot of the band’s brains during the writing process. We have also written songs that are about some of our first tūpuna (ancestors) who were here in Āotearoa (New Zealand). Hatupatu, who is very famous in Māori history, as well as Īhenga, who named a number of places in Āotearoa during his travels.”



Guitarist Lewis de Jong on the album’s artwork and thematic details explains, “The album is named after the track Tangaroa, and we went with this theme on the artwork. The album is drawn from some new experiences we've had as well as some ancient Māori tales. I think we have stepped things up from the last album.”



While bassist Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds adds: "This album's use of even more traditional Māori sounds and styles is a very exciting step forward for us."

Watch the video for Buried Underground below:

Tangaroa tracklisting:

1. Titokowaru

2. Hatupatu

3. Ahi Kā

4. Tangaroa

5. Unforgiving

6. Blinded

7. Kai Whatu

8. Crooked Monsters

9. Buried Underground

10. Dad

11. Īhenga

12. Down The Rabbit Hole