Trending

Alice Cooper says his favourite rock star is... Alice Cooper

By ()

Alice Cooper says he originally conceived his persona to be his favourite rock star and if that ever changes “there’s something really wrong”

(Image credit: earMUSIC)

Alice Cooper has revealed that his favourite rock star is Alice Cooper.

The vocalist was a guest on the SiriusXM Volume show when he was asked how he’s managed to keep himself and his persona separate throughout his career and still keep it identifiable.

Cooper responds: “I created a character that I really like – Alice is my favourite rock star. I totally disconnect myself from the character. 

“When I’m sitting at home and my grandkids are around – and even my kids with the full blast of Alice Cooper – if an Alice Cooper video came on, my kids would go, ‘Oh look, dad – there’s Alice Cooper!' They realised I played Alice Cooper, but I wasn’t Alice Cooper.

“I really had to make that distinction to them. I designed Alice to be my favourite rock star. If he ever becomes not my favourite rock star, there’s something really wrong!”

He adds: “I’ve always wanted rock star that was a villain, that looked swashbuckling, but that was funny but dangerous and that’s who I designed Alice to be.”

Cooper released a video for his track Don’t Give Up back in April, with the vocalist previously calling on fans to share either a photo or a video of them holding up signs with messages of unity using lyrics from the track. 

More than 20,000 responded, and Cooper hand-picked his favourites to be included in the final promo.

He said: “It’s a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together… and whatever you do – Don’t Give Up!”

Cooper will release Don’t Give Up as a limited edition 7-inch picture disc on August 14 through earMUSIC, which will be available exclusively through the label’s online store.

See more Classic Rock news