Alice Cooper readies Vintage Vault podcast - and unveils his Quarantine Horror Binge movie list

Alice Cooper is preparing to unveil a new podcast titled Alice Cooper’s Vintage Vault.

The series will feature classic interviews from the Nights With Alice Cooper radio show from the United Station archives, with the audio stretching back through the past 16 years.

Cooper says: “After years of doing my Nights With Alice Cooper radio show, I feel a really special connection with those rabid music fans who can’t get enough good audio about the bands they love.

“My Vintage Vault podcast series is platform to do a deeper dive into a select group of top-level musicians and I really value the opportunity.”

The first episode will go live at 10pm GMT (6pm ET) tonight (March 24) via Apple Podcasts, with Alice joined by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. Check out a trailer for the series and an audio clip of the interview with Slash below.

Cooper has also unveiled his Quarantine Horror Binge movie and TV show list to help people through the coronavirus lockdown.

All the titles are available on Netflix, with Cooper recommending fans watch Dracula, Sweeney Todd, Friday The 13th, Paranormal Activity, Rosemary’s Baby, Carrie, Final Destination, Stranger Things, American Horror Story, Nightmare On Elm Street and Candyman.

Last week, Cooper, who was forced to shelve his North American touring plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that work on his new studio album was "nearly done."