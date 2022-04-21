Alice Cooper has written a Welcome To My Nightmare musical for the ultimate ghouls' night out

By ( ) published

Alice Cooper reveals he has penned a play that he wants to see performed on Broadway or London's West End

Alice Cooper
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper has revealed that he has written a musical called Welcome To My Nightmare, which he'd like to see performed on Broadway or in London's West End.

Noting that the songs featured in the play have already been put "in order", all Cooper needs now is permission to take his creation to the big stage.

In a new interview in the 300th edition of Classic Rock, Cooper shared his aspirations for a move into musical theatre after being asked if there was anything he hadn't ticked off his to-do list in terms of his career.

"There’s always been talk about doing a Broadway show or something in the West End," the shock rocker reveals. "The play is already written, it’s called Welcome To My Nightmare. All the songs are already in order, just take it to Broadway and make it bigger. It’s pure Alice Cooper."

Whether Cooper would actually perform in the play himself is unclear, but if he does take to the stage, it wouldn't be the first time the musician has dabbled in show business. In 2018, he starred as King Herod in NBC's musical TV special of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar.

And judging by Cooper's knack for theatrics within his own live shows, which famously incorporate guillotines, snakes and other eccentric on-stage attractions, we imagine a musical penned by the godfather of shock rock would be a spectacle to witness.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician reveals his personal highlight of the last 24 years (the lifespan of Classic Rock magazine so far).

"I think the longevity of the Alice Cooper show and the quality of the show" he says. "People keep coming to see the show because they know it’s going to be something special. It’s not just going to be a rock’n’roll show, it’s going to be an Alice Cooper show.

The 300th edition of Classic Rock is available now and features new interviews with Jimmy Page, Cheap Trick, Heart & Halestorm, Geddy Lee, Metallica, Brian May, Genesis, Iron Maiden and many , many more.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Lizzie works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Lizzie enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  