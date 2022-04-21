Alice Cooper has written a Welcome To My Nightmare musical for the ultimate ghouls' night out

Alice Cooper has revealed that he has written a musical called Welcome To My Nightmare, which he'd like to see performed on Broadway or in London's West End.

Noting that the songs featured in the play have already been put "in order", all Cooper needs now is permission to take his creation to the big stage.

In a new interview in the 300th edition of Classic Rock, Cooper shared his aspirations for a move into musical theatre after being asked if there was anything he hadn't ticked off his to-do list in terms of his career.

"There’s always been talk about doing a Broadway show or something in the West End," the shock rocker reveals. "The play is already written, it’s called Welcome To My Nightmare. All the songs are already in order, just take it to Broadway and make it bigger. It’s pure Alice Cooper."

Whether Cooper would actually perform in the play himself is unclear, but if he does take to the stage, it wouldn't be the first time the musician has dabbled in show business. In 2018, he starred as King Herod in NBC's musical TV special of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar.

And judging by Cooper's knack for theatrics within his own live shows, which famously incorporate guillotines, snakes and other eccentric on-stage attractions, we imagine a musical penned by the godfather of shock rock would be a spectacle to witness.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician reveals his personal highlight of the last 24 years (the lifespan of Classic Rock magazine so far).

"I think the longevity of the Alice Cooper show and the quality of the show" he says. "People keep coming to see the show because they know it’s going to be something special. It’s not just going to be a rock’n’roll show, it’s going to be an Alice Cooper show.

The 300th edition of Classic Rock is available now and features new interviews with Jimmy Page, Cheap Trick, Heart & Halestorm, Geddy Lee, Metallica, Brian May, Genesis, Iron Maiden and many , many more.