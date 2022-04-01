The interview-packed 300th issue collectors edition of Classic Rock is on sale now

Nearly a quarter of a century ago, a motley crew of rock writers had a crazy idea to launch a magazine that really celebrated and explored the music that they loved.

There was no other magazine in town that did just that, so in true Field Of Dreams ‘build it and they will come’ fashion, Classic Rock arrived kicking and screaming into the world.

Many of that original launch team – and the folk who built the mag up throughout its lifetime – are still very much involved in the magazine, and this month we celebrate a real milestone with the publication of our 300th issue.

The issue is filled with new interviews with high-voltage rock’n’roll’s finest. Many – like many of our contributors and readers – have been with us since the get-go, and others – again, like contributors and readers – have joined us along the way. Whether established legend or up-and-comer, they look back at what they were up to in ’98, what they’ve been up to since, and discuss the state of rock’n’roll today.

That's not all: the edition of Classic Rock available at UK high street retailers (excluding WHS and WHS Travel) includes a premium gift: a 132-page best-of bookazine. Find your local retailer.

Classic Rock 300 is on sale now.

Classic Rock Hits 300!

Celebrating 300 issues of Classic Rock, in all-new interviews we talk to rock’s finest about their life, career and the state of rock’n’roll during our lifetime. Including (deep breath!) Jimmy Page, Gene Simmons, Joe Bonamassa & Glenn Hughes, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Status Quo, Def Leppard, Steven Wilson, The Darkness, Heart & Halestorm.

You want more? OK! Geddy Lee, Greta Van Fleet, Scorpions, Ginger Wildheart, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Brian May, Bonnie Raitt, Genesis, Iron Maiden, Steve Vai & Joe Satriani, Alter Bridge, Duff McKagan, Fish, Europe, Tyler Bryant, Larkin Poe, Slash and Nikki Sixx.

Rock's Biggest Reviews Section

New albums from Thunder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Reef, Ann Wilson, Joe Satriani, Ted Nugent, Warrior Soul, All Them Witches, Stone Broken, Shinedown, Hammerfall and more

Reissues from Rush, Aerosmith, T.Rex, Brian May, Frank Zappa, Echo & The Bunnymen, UFO, Mountain, Undertones, Family, Robin Trower, Nekta and more

DVDs, films and books on John McGeoch, Foo Fighters, Peter Green, Mudhoney, Velvet Underground… Live reviews of Smith/Kotzen, Wilko Johnson/John Otway, Van Der Graaf Generator, Per Ubu and more

Back To Live... With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Killing Joke, Reef and The Mentulls, and look back at recent live shows from Halestorm, Smith/Kotzen, Van der Graf Generator, Russ Ballard and more. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

