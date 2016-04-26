Alice Cooper has golfing nightmare in Apple Watch advert

Golf-crazy Alice Cooper stars in an advert for the Apple Watch.

The shock rock icon is seen playing a number of wayward golf shots before checking his device to see that he’s burned his target number of calories for the day – at which point he gives up on his golf game.

The advert is soundtracked to a version of Dire Straits track Walk Of Life.

It follows this month’s Apple Music advert in which pop star Taylor Swift rocks out to Jimmy Eat World track The Middle.

Cooper’s Spend The Night With Alice Cooper 2016 tour kicks off this week.

Spend The Night With Alice Cooper Tour 2016

Apr 29: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort And Casino, MS

May 02: Nashville TPAC’s Jackson Hall, TN

May 04: Peoria Peoria Civic Center, IL

May 05: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 06: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

May 08: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

May 12: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

May 13: Wilkes-Barre FM Kirby Center, PA

May 14: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA

May 15: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 17: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

May 20: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 21: Rama Entertainment Centre, ON

Jun 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jun 11: Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Ljubljana Hala Tovilo, Slovenia

Jun 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 16: Tel Aviv Bloomfield Arena, Israel

Jun 18: Stone Free Festival, UK

Jun 20: Tilburg 103 Poppodium, Netherlands

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Aug 06: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Aug 07: Louisville Palace, KY

Aug 09: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Aug 10: Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Aug 17: New Orleans Saenger Theater, LA

Aug 20: Abilene Taylor County Coliseum, TX

Oct 09: Bemidji Sanford Center, MN

Oct 11: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Oct 12: Regina Conexus Arts Centre, SK

Oct 13: Lethbridge ENMAX Centre, AB

Oct 15: Calgary Winsport Arena, AB

Oct 16: Penticton South Okanagan Event Center, BC

Oct 19: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Oct 22: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Oct 25: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV