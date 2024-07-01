Alice Cooper has hooked up with pro golfer Rocco Mediate for a new radio show on SiriusXM. The first episode of Rolling the Rock with Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate airs tomorrow (July 2) on SiriusXM's PGA TOUR Radio channel and features the pair trading tales from their careers, hosting guests from the worlds of entertainment and golf, and discussing all golf-related matters.

“Rocco asked me to do this show with him, talking about rock and golf, and it could not be a more perfect fit,” says Cooper. “We‘ve known each other a long time. We’ve played in many tournaments together. He’s a frustrated rocker and I’m a frustrated golfer. It’s match made on the fairway to heaven. It’s an anything goes show that is all improv - we have no idea what we’re going to talk about until we start talking. We’re quite literally just ‘rolling the rock.’”

Cooper is a renowned golfer with a four handicap, and plays six days a week, even when on tour, while Mediate – a frequent playing partner – is a former runner-up in the US open who now plays on the PGA Tour Champions tour. Mediate is also a friend of Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, and starred with him in an episode of The Golf Channel's Playing Lessons From The Pros.

“Alice and Rocco are larger-than-life personalities with a deep mutual love of golf and music, and on SiriusXM they have a platform to share their passion for both with our audience,” says Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer.

“When you bring together two people who are among the best at what they do, and give them the freedom to create a show that truly showcases their personalities and perspectives, you get dynamic and compelling programming. If you are into golf, music or both, this is a show you don’t want to miss."

SiriusXM's PGA Tour Radio is available to US listeners in their cars (channel 92) and via the SiriusXM app, which is available via Apple's App Store and Google Play.