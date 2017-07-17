Alex Hofmann parts ways with Fallujah

Vocalist Alex Hofmann has parted ways with Fallujah after 10 years with the band.

He reports that the reasons behind his decision to walk away from the San Francisco outfit are “complicated and difficult to summarise” and says his last show with the band will be a hometown performance at the Bay Area Death Fest later this week on July 20.

Hofmann says: “One thing I know now is that in order to begin a new chapter in life, you must inevitably close the previous one.

“Fallujah is currently on a non-stop skyward trajectory and my departure will not compromise this in the slightest. I love my band mates to death and I will still be involved in a certain respect after my replacement is solidified.”

He adds: “Thank you to our fans for 10 years of wild nights, stage dives, bloody noses, circle pits and hangovers. To my friends in the touring world, I’m not going anywhere, you will all see me around still. My last show with the band will be Bay Area Death Fest in San Francisco, and I cannot think of a better way to go out!”

The band have also issued a statement saying they will bring in an as-yet-unnamed guest vocalist for their planned shows in Europe and North America – and will begin the search for a permanent replacement once their 2017 live commitments are over.

They say: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the departure of our vocalist and friend, Alex Hofmann. A decade-long journey has just ended for one of our founding members and now he begins a new path separate from our own.

“His dedication and creativity have been a vital part of Fallujah for the last 10 years, but we respect his decision and support him wholeheartedly.

“The Dreamless touring cycle has been our longest and most challenging yet – taking us across the planet with bands we respect and admire while moulding this band into a brotherhood. These experiences have brought us together and proven that this is what we are meant for.

“Alex’s departure will bring a new period of growth and we intend to come out of it with something groundbreaking for our fans.”

Fallujah released their third studio album Dreamless in April 2016 via Nuclear Blast. Find a list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 20: San Francisco Bay Area Death Fest, CA

Aug 05: Des Moines Lefty’s Live Music, IA

Aug 07: Pittsburgh Cattivo, PA

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 13: Ieper Hardcore Fest, Belgium

Aug 15: Leipzig Neumanns, Germany

Aug 16: Rotterdam Barog, Netherlands

Aug 17: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Allstedt Destruction Derby, Germany

Aug 21: Richmond Canal Club, VA (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Aug 22: Greensboro The Blind Tiger, NC (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Aug 23: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Aug 24: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Aug 27: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Aug 29: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Aug 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 08: Santa Ana The Obeservatory, CA (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 09: Mesa Club Red Mesa, AZ (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 10: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 16: Toronto The Opera House, ON (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 18: Ottawa The Brass Monkey, ON (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 19: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 21: New York The Gramercy Theatre, NY (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 22: Philadelphia TLA, PA (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 23: baltimore Soundstage, MD (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Sep 24: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH (with Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder)

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

