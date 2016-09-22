My Prog Hero: Fallujah's Alex Hoffman on Devin Townsend

“I got introduced to Devin Townsend’s music through our old guitar player Rob Maramonte, who’s now in The Zenith Passage. When he played me Supercrush! and Hyperdrive! from Addicted, I was blown away. I love the pure sound of the Dutch singer Anneke van Giersbergen – her voice is just perfect on those tracks. Out of all the different bands in the prog scene, Devin Townsend seems to be universally and objectively amazing.

I’ve always been drawn to music that’s underground and complex and for some reason, dance music is one of the genres that does it for me. I’m actually a big electronic music guy. I’m really into a lot of the more underground stuff, but one of my pathways was through ambient music. I got started with Brian Eno, Nils Frahm (Kiasmos), and Ólafur Arnalds.

Devin Townsend is the complete opposite of dance, but he also has an electronic, cinematic element that I like. I like how his music can be so cheesy, atmospheric, heavy, catchy and melodic all at the same time. If anyone else did that, I’d be turning it off, but Devin’s material is so enticing it’s like being really hungry and wanting to eat the greasiest burger – Devin is that greasy burger! Every melody, every progression lands just where you want it. That’s a very specific skill set. Everything about his music is just turned up to 11 until it’s almost comically broad and vast, although there are exceptions like his more chill albums: Epicloud, Ghost or [side project release] Casualties Of Cool, which I also love.

Alex Hoffman

When Devin Townsend tweeted that he thought our last album [2014’s The Flesh Prevails] was really good, it made us freak out a little. He said this without knowing that we’re fans. We’ve had a few online exchanges and then we got the offer to support him on tour [this autumn]. We were like, ‘Fuck, yeah! Sick!’ It’s going to be the biggest tour we’ve done. I have not met the guy yet and I’ve only seen him live once but soon I’ll be able to watch him every night!”

