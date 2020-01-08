Alestorm swing back into action with Curse Of The Crystal Coconut

Alestorm have revealed that their new studio album will be titled Curse Of The Crystal Coconut – and say it’ll be out this summer.

The band have been working on the follow-up to 2017’s No Grave But The Sea, with the news coming ahead of their run of 2020 tour dates, which are set to kick off in Madrid in February.

Alestorm say in a statement: “Humans of planet Earth! We're super excited to announce that today we have entered Krabi Road Studios in Thailand to begin the recording of the sixth Alestorm album, which will be called Curse Of The Crystal Coconut!

“We may or may not have stolen that title from Donkey Kong. Anyway, we'll be here for the next three weeks recording 13-ish songs – some of which will be so absolutely terrible that they'll never see the light of day.

“The ones that somehow turn out all right will be released on Napalm Records sometime in the early summer! Lots of updates coming soon – stay tuned and we'll tell you all about it.”

Find a list of Alestorm’s upcoming tour dates below.

No Grave But The Sea reached no.1 on the Heatseekers album charts in the US, no.14 on the German album charts and placed in the top 20 in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and New Zealand.

Alestorm 2020 tour dates

Feb 21: Madrid La Rivera, Spain

Mar 03: Melbourne Download Festival, Australia

Mar 21: Sydney Download Festival, Australia

Jun 04: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 12: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 14: Download Festival, UK

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 07: Villafranca di Verona Rock The Castle, Italy

Jul 09: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 31:Ternopil Faine Misto, Ukraine

Aug 06: Pula Headbanger’s Holiday, Croatia

Aug 08: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 14: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 21: Haddeby Baltic Open Air, Germany

Sep 05: Selb Festival Medieval, Germany