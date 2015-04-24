Agnostic Front film in the works

A documentary on hardcore icons Agnostic Front is to be launched with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.

The Godfathers Of Hardcore is directed by Ian McFarland, who has previously worked on films about Meshuggah, Fear Factory, Killswitch Engage and MMA star Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy.

McFarland is using archive footage combined with video captured over the last few years with the band’s driving force, Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma.

The Kickstarter campaign, which aims to raise $15,000, will end on May 17 and features a string of unique incentives including a personal tour of New York’s Lower East Side with Stigma.

McFarland says: “Unlike a large number of Kickstarter projects, our production team has already begun filming the movie and have shot a good amount of footage. We need this Kickstarter to help us with getting our film team over to Europe to travel with Agnostic Front at the end of May.”

A synopsis of the film adds: “As a part of a potent subculture, Agnostic Front probably will never sit beside Aerosmith and the Beatles in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“Nor have they been showered with platinum records or the rock and roll riches reserved for acts that value popularity over integrity. Miret and Stigma are perfectly happy with the niche they’ve carved for themselves, and the effect they’ve had on an entire subgenre that had infiltrated both the counter-culture and impacted the mainstream.”

Agnostic Front were an early influence on bands including Metallica and Pantera and this month released their 11th album, The American Dream Died.