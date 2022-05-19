The Answer announce return after five year break

After a half-decade hiatus, Irish rockers The Answer have announced a return to the limelight. They'll play a comeback show at this year's Planet Rockstock festival in Trecco Bay, South Wales, and follow that with a new album in 2023.

"We’ve been through a lot as a band," says singer Cormac Neeson. "We’ve toured the world, made six great records we’re all proud of, given our live shows everything always and done our best to make honest and timeless music that connects with rock fans and music fans in general. After six albums and a lot of road miles we felt we needed to step back from it all and reset.

"Whilst that wasn’t an easy decision, with retrospect it possibly he best decision we’ve ever made because the end result is the album we’ve been waiting to make our whole lives… full of good time rock'n'roll and positive energy created by four brothers who quite frankly just really missed each other. We’re back and we’re ready to bring our best album ever to you!"

The Answer's as-yet-untitled new album – the follow-up to Solas, which was released in October 2016 – has already been recorded, and was produced by SikTh guitarist Dan Weller, best known for his work with the likes of Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow and Stone Broken. The band have also released a trailer featuring footage shot during the album sessions - watch below.

The Answer last played live just before Christmas 2017, while Neeson released a solo album, White Feather, on Golden Robot Records, in 2019. The same year, The Answer signed a recording deal with Golden Robot, home of LA Guns, Gilby Clarke, Dizzy Reid, The Lazys and more.

Golden Robot founder Mark Alexander-Erber says The Answer’s upcoming album will be, “the greatest balls out straight ahead rock album ever, eclipsing the debut of Rise for power, songs and sheer attitude."

"To say I am excited is an understatement," he adds. "For me it’s a life-long ambition and privilege to work with these guys.”

Other acts playing Planet Rockstock, which takes place December 1-4, include King King, H.E.A.T, Bernie Marsden, Sweet, When Rivers Meet, Grand Slam, Danny Bryant, Vardis, Monster Truck, Blaze Bayley, Elles Bailey and more. Tickets are on sale now.