Grand Slam are back: Phil Lynott's old band return with new single Gone Are The Days

Grand Slam have released their official debut single, 35 years after Phil Lynott formed the band in 1984. Gone Are The Days comes from the album Hit The Ground, which will be released on Marshall Records on November 22.

While the original line-up toured extensively after forming, they were unable to secure a record deal, and the death of the former Thin Lizzy man in January 1986 scuppered the band.

Now Grand Slam have been resurrected by original guitarist Laurence Archer, who went on to join UFO after Lynott's death. He is joined in the 2019 version of the band by singer Mike Dyer, former Praying Mantis drummer Benjy Reid, and former Quireboys bassist Dave Boyce. The new album will feature old songs co-written by Archer and Lynott, as well as new material from Archer.

"I’ve been thinking about this moment for many years and I’m so proud of what we, the new Grand Slam, have achieved," says Archer. Gone Are The Days is the most obvious choice for the first release - it’s a song I originally wrote in the late 80s but with the band we have captured all the new and the heritage elements of Grand Slam and my writing. Grand Slam are back and here to stay.

"Obviously at times like this Phil is never far from my thoughts, a friend and a mentor and a hero always."



“Grand Slam is very much a new beast with a love and respect from where the beast was born," says Dyer. "I think it’s fair to say that the five old and five new compositions are honest and true. When we heard some very rough recordings you could hear the potential. I kept feeling that I was on sacred ground and couldn’t touch anything. Even had a few nightmares!

"Then I thought what a shame if I these marques of songs weren’t ever finished and never saw the light of day. We then went on to discover our very own sound and wrote a plethora of new material that had the essence of the legacy yet sounded fresh and exciting and most importantly really kicks ass."

The new Grand Slam made their live debut at this year's Ramblin' Man Festival, and will be touring later this year.

Hit The Ground track listing



1. Gone Are The Days

2. 19

3. Hit The Ground

4. Military Man

5. Crazy

6. Dedication

7. Long Road

8. Sisters Of Mercy

9. Crime Rate

10. Grand Slam